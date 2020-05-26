Mackay Shields LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,787 shares of company stock worth $2,083,485. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

