Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Stake Lifted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 113.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth $3,112,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mantech International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Mantech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Mantech International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mantech International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.24. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mantech International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mantech International in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

