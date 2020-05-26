McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in McKesson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average is $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

