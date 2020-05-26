Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

MNR opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto purchased 1,922 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at $58,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,001 shares of company stock worth $82,146 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

