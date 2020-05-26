Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,264 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after acquiring an additional 402,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,990 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,673,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.98. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.