New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 30,120 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares during the period. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after buying an additional 1,956,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,484,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,047,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,570,976 shares of company stock worth $820,434,148. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

