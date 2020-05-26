New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.63 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2,130.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 90,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 136,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $602.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.