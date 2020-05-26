New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Flowserve worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 141.2% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

