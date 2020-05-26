New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,665 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,665 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

NYSE:DECK opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

