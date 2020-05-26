Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Nielsen worth $17,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NLSN opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

