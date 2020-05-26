Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $576,000 Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after acquiring an additional 148,738 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Store Capital by 30.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $167,951,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Store Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Store Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,029,000 after purchasing an additional 86,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Mizuho cut shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, CEO Christopher H. Volk acquired 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $811,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

