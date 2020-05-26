Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $3,695,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.