Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $25,601,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

In other news, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 32,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $504,228.22. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OKE opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

