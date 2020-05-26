Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

NYSE EGP opened at $109.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.01. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

