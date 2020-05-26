Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 204.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -947.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

