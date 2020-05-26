Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $276.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.18 and its 200-day moving average is $223.32. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $277.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.