Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,401 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter worth about $42,430,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

