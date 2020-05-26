Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 571.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Splunk by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Splunk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $185.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.44.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $284,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,538,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,846 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

