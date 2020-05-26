Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

