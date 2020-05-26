Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

