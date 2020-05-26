PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,847 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of GL stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

