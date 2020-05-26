PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 20,388 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of US Concrete worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 1,143.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in US Concrete by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

USCR stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. US Concrete Inc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $296.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other news, Director Michael D. Lundin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,388. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $871,839 and sold 750 shares valued at $10,938. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

