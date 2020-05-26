PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 448.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 722,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after buying an additional 591,166 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3,222.3% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 370,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 359,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,598,000 after buying an additional 344,440 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,667,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 271,019 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

