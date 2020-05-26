PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 889.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.