PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

