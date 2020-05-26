PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

