PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 583.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $140.28 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $109.28 and a twelve month high of $177.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.