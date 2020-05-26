PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Equifax by 23.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 470,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,146,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Equifax by 42.1% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 23.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $164.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

