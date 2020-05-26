PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 685.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $46,486,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

