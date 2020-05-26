PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $845.57.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,157 shares of company stock worth $17,370,378. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,055.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $867.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $812.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,057.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

