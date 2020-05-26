PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 14,375 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,046.7% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 28,998.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 128,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 128,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE SNN opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.22.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

