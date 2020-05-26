PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,461 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $220.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.