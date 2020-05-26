PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

