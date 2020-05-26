PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 7,506.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

