PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,381 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,381 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $106.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.73. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.