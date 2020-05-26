Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

