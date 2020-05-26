Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,238 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,333 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $60,748.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $49,754.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,945 shares of company stock valued at $274,767 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

