Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of HB Fuller worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,919,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HB Fuller by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in HB Fuller by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in HB Fuller by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after acquiring an additional 142,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in HB Fuller by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

FUL opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

