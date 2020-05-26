Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Select Medical worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Select Medical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $3,161,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Select Medical from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of SEM opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

