Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

