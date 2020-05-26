Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

TNDM stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,787 shares of company stock worth $2,083,485. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

