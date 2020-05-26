Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92,129 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of L Brands worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in L Brands by 14.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 603,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in L Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in L Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

LB opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.37% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

