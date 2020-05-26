Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMBI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 43,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 480,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

