Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Diodes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after acquiring an additional 82,119 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,993,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Diodes by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,087,000 after acquiring an additional 281,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Diodes by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,411 shares of company stock worth $2,336,943. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

