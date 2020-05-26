Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.59 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

TMHC opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

