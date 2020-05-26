Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 75,992 Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Palomar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 775.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.46. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In other Palomar news, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $75,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $565,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,178,392 shares of company stock valued at $71,636,555. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

