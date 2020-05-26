Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,194 Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of WesBanco worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in WesBanco by 993.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. WesBanco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other WesBanco news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.