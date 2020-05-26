Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Given $16.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $16.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 155 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of SCU opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 59.36% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 173.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,466,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 930,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 48.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

