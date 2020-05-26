Sean E. George Sells 25,500 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $425,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in InVitae by 46.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. ValuEngine downgraded InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

