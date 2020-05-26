Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra raised Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

Shares of SRE opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

